West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

West Bromwich Albion will host Stoke City at the Hawthorns on Saturday (November 12) afternoon in the Championship.

The hosts have hit a good patch in November after struggling in the last two months. West Brom beat promotion-chasing Queens Park Rangers 1-0 in their last game, with Kyle Bartley scoring the game's sole goal with a towering header midway through the second half.

West Brom have picked up just 20 points from 19 games and sit 22nd in the standings. They are just two points above last-placed Huddersfield Town and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Stoke, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but returned to winning ways in the league last time out. They beat Luton Town 2-0 at home, with Nick Powell opening the scoring after three minutes with his first home goal of the season. An own goal from Tom Lockyer saw the Potters double their advantage.

The visitors are 15th in the standings with 25 points from 20 games. They will now target back-to-back wins to move up the points table.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 150 meetings between West Brom and Stoke. The hosts have won 49 of those games, while the visitors have won 64. There have been 37 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture after losing their three games before that.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight games in this fixture.

West Brom have picked up just ten points at home this season, the second-fewest in the Championship.

The Potters have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last nine games on the road.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Prediction

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their three games before that. They picked up a 1-0 win over Blackpool in their last home game, snapping a six-game winless run at home and will look to build on that.

Stoke, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in their three games before that. They have lost just one of their last six games on the road and could win this one.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke City

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

