West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Brom will host Stoke City in a mid-table EFL clash at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

West Brom will come into this fixture on the back of a solid 2-0 win over Bournemouth which snapped their two-game winless run. They are seven points off the last playoff spot with six games to go.

Their rivals will have little to play for in the rest of the season. The Potters still have a realistic chance of a top-10 finish come the end of the campaign.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 62 wins from their previous 148 encounters across all competitions. West Bromwich Albion have picked up 49 wins, while 37 games have ended all square.

The last time they played each other, it was the Potters who took all three points in a 2-1 victory.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (in EFL): W-L-D-W-D

Stoke City Form Guide (in EFL): L-W-W-D-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Team News

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies will have to cope without the services of Dara O'Shea, Kenneth Zohore, Matthew Clarke and Rayhaan Tulloch, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Matthew Clarke, Rayhaan Tulloch, Kenneth Zohore

Suspended: None

Stoke City

The hosts will take to the pitch without Joe Allen and Morgan Fox, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Joe Allen, Morgan Fox

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Predicted XI

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Adam Reach, Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore, Darnell Furlong; Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips, Karlan Grant

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vranic, Alfie Doughty, Romaine Sawyers; Tom Ince, Nick Powell; Jacob Brown

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Prediction

This game has little at stake for both the teams even though the hosts still have an outside chance of sneaking into a playoff spot.

The visitors have endured a topsy-turvy season so far and a top-10 finish will certainly be a proud achievement for the Potters.

Stoke City, nonetheless, enjoy a firm edge in the fixture and are expected to clinch the win.

Prediction: West Brom 1-2 Stoke City

