West Bromwich Albion vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

West Bromwich Albion are set to play Watford at the Hawthorns on Monday in the EFL Championship.

West Bromwich Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough. A first-half goal from right wing-back Isaiah Jones for Middlesbrough was cancelled out by a second-half goal from midfielder John Swift for West Bromwich Albion.

Watford, on the other hand, beat Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United 1-0 in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro sealed the deal for Rob Edwards' Watford.

West Bromwich Albion vs Watford Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. West Bromwich Albion have won two games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018, with Watford beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0. A second-half goal from striker Troy Deeney secured the win for Watford.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: D

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: W

West Bromwich Albion vs Watford Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion could be without Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Steve Bruce is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Okay Yokuslu

Suspended: None

Watford

Meanwhile, Watford manager Rob Edwards will be unable to call upon the services of Morocco international Imran Louza.

Injured: Imran Louza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Watford Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend, Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore, Jed Wallace, John Swift, Matt Phillips, Daryl Dike

Watford Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Daniel Bachmann, Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta, Craig Cathcart, Hassane Kamara, Tom Cleverley, Edo Kayembe, Yaser Asprilla, Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

West Bromwich Albion vs Watford Prediction

West Bromwich Albion are one of the stronger teams in the Championship, and will be aiming to return to the Premier League next season. The additions of John Swift and Jed Wallace, two of Championship's better performers in recent years, could prove to be crucial.

Watford, on the other hand, will aim to preserve their name as a yo-yo club by ensuring a quick return to the Premier League. The likes of Rey Manaj, Mario Gaspar and Vakoun Issouf Bayo have joined the squad, and as it is with Watford, an interesting side-note will be witnessing how long Rob Edwards lasts as their manager.

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Watford

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far