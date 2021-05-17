West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as West Bromwich Albion host West Ham United at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

The hosts head into this tie off the back of a late defeat against Liverpool. Meanwhile, the visitors held on for a disappointing 1-1 draw with 17th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

West Bromwich Albion failed to end their winless run as they fell to a slender 2-1 loss against Liverpool on Sunday.

With the game headed for a draw, Brazilian goalkeeper Alison produced the shock of the week when he scored a 95th-minute winner from a corner-kick.

The relegated Baggies have now failed to win in their last five outings, dating back to a 3-0 victory over Southampton on 12 April.

West Ham United, on the other hand, suffered a huge blow to their chances of a top-four finish when they played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck gave the Seagulls the lead in the 84th minute. Said Benrahma restored parity barely three minutes later. David Moyes' men have picked up just one point from their last two games.

This dip in form has seen the Hammers drop to seventh place in the league standings. They are now below Liverpool and Tottenham, and just three points above eighth-placed Everton.

West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

A look at the head-to-head between the two sides shows they are equally matched in the history of this fixture. In their 107 meetings, both sides have picked up 41 wins apiece, while 25 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent encounter came back in January, when the Hammers claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win at the London Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

West Ham United Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic will be unable to take part in the game as they are sidelined by injuries.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic

Suspended: None

West Ham United

David Moyes will have to cope without Argentine forward Manuel Lanzini, who picked up a knock in the game against Everton. Arthur Masuaku is also out injured with a knee problem.

Injured: Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone; Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea; Darnell Furlong, Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Gallagher, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira, Mbaye Diagne

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Ben Johnson; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United Prediction

After stumbling in their last two outings, West Ham United will be desperate to grab a win and get their race for a place in Europe back on track. They have a stronger squad heading into this tie and we predict they will claim all three points as they take on a struggling West Bromwich Albion.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-2 West Ham United