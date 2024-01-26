West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2024

West Bromwich Albion take on Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (January 28) for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom are coming off a 2-0 midweek defeat at Norwich City in the Championship. They beat fifth-tier Aldershot Town by the same scoreline in the third round in the Cup.

Meanwhile, Gary O'Neill's Wolves coming off a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week. They drew 1-1 at Brentford in the FA Cup third round before winning the replay 3-2 at home after extra time.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, prediction and betting tips for the West Brom-Wolves FA Cup clash this weekend:

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers head-to-head

In 162 meetings across competitions, West Brom lead 65-53. Their last meeting - a Premier League clash in May 2021 at West Brom - was a 1-1 draw.

West Brom have lost just once in 10 meetings with Wolves, the loss being a 3-1 Premier League reverse at Wolves in May 2011.

The hosts are unbeaten in five home games, winning the last four, since losing 2-1 to Championship leaders Leicester City.

Wolves have won once in their last five away outings, with a 4-1 Premier League win at Brentford snapping a four-game away losing streak.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): West Brom: L-W-W-L-W; Wolves: D-W-D-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction

West Brom have had a better season than Wolves, occupying fifth place in the Championship, 14 points behind second-placed Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot.

Meanwhile, Wolves are 11th in the Premier League after 21 games, 14 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the fourth UEFA Champions qualifying spot.

Recent form, though, slightly favours the visitors, who are unbeaten in six games, while West Brom have lost twice in the same period. However, Wolves haven't had much recent success against West Brom, especially away, last winning in 1996.

Considering the same, expect another West Brom win.

Prediction: West Brom 3-1 Wolves

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers betting tips

Tip-1: West Brom to win

Tip-2: West Brom to keep a clean sheet: No (The hosts have had just one shutout in their last six games in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Game to have over three goals: Yes (Three of their last five games have produced more than three goals.)