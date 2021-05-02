West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Bromwich Albion's relegation could be confirmed if they concede a loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Bromwich Albion are hanging around in the Premier League by a thread as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Hawthorns on Monday. They looked on course to earn a sliver of hope this past week when they took a 2-1 lead into stoppage time against Aston Villa.

However, Keinan Davies restored parity for Aston Villa in the 92nd-minute turning the Baggies' hopes of surviving bleaker. They sit 19th on the Premier League, 11 points behind 17th placed Newcastle United. But they will fancy their chances against Wolverhampton Wanderers, whom they defeated 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers received a proper thrashing at the hands of Burnley last week. Sean Dyche's men beat Wolves 4-0 and Nuno Espirito Santos has claimed his side are facing a number of injury issues.

Wolves have suffered in the absence of their main striker Raul Jimenez and have struggled to mount a challenge for a European spot after a couple of solid seasons in the English top-flight.

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the former has been the better side. The Baggies have won six matches while Wolves have won just two. Two matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season and West Bromwich Albion won the game 3-2.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: L-L-W-W-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Right-back Branislav Ivanovic is out with a hamstring injury and is likely to miss out for the rest of the season. Robert Snodgrass is close to a return after undergoing an epidural to heal some of the niggles he had picked up. Monday might come a little too early for him.

Injuries: Branislav Ivanovic

Doubtful: Robert Snodgrass

Suspensions: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nuno Espirito Santos said his team has a lot of injury concerns but did not reveal the names of the players. Raul Jimenez continues to be sidelined after fracturing his skull. Jonny and Pedro Neto are out with knee injuries. Joao Moutinho and Marcal are also sidelined.

Injuries: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Pedro Neto, Joao Moutinho, Marcal

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher; Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson, Mbaye Diagne

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Daniel Podence; Adama Traore, Willian Jose

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolves will want to bounce back after their 4-0 defeat against Burnley. West Bromwich Albion have been the better side in meetings between the two in the recent past. But we expect this to be a cagey affair.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers