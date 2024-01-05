West Bromwich vs Aldershot Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Aldershot to the Hawthorns for an FA Cup third round tie on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Swansea City in the EFL Championship. Liam Cullen scored the match-winner in the 55th minute.

Aldershot, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 away victory over Woking in the National League. Lorent Tolaj and Tyler Frost scored first-half goals to give them a 2-1 lead at the break while Jack Barham added a third in the 82nd minute.

The Shots will turn their focus back to the FA Cup. They booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 away victory over Stockport County in the last round in December 2023.

West Bromwich vs Aldershot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

West Brom's last six games have produced less than three goals per game.

Five of Aldershot's last seven games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

West Brom's last four games have seen exactly just one goal scored per game.

Seven of Aldershot's last eight away games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of West Brom's last five games have produced at least 10 corner kicks.

West Bromwich vs Aldershot Prediction

West Brom are still in the playoff conversation despite their loss in Wales on New Year's Day. The Baggies will be keen to return to familiar surroundings, having won each of their last two games in front of their fans. Carlos Corberan has instilled defensive discipline in his side, with West Brom currently boasting the second-best defensive record in the Championship.

Aldershot, by contrast, have a more expansive style, particularly on their travels, with goals tending to be scored at both ends. They got back to winning ways last time out after a three-game winless streak and they will be hoping to build on this to create an FA Cup shock.

West Brom are the favorites and will be expected to sale through to the next round. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: West Bromwich 3-1 Aldershot

West Bromwich vs Aldershot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Bromwich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks