West Bromwich vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Millwall to the Hawthorns for an EFL Championship matchday eight fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Watford on Wednesday. All four goals came in the first half, with Tom Ince and Matheus Martins scoring for the Hornets, while John Swift and Jed Wallace scored for the visitors.

Millwall, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Rotherham United with a 3-0 home win. Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw all found the back of the net for the Lions.

The victory saw the capital side climb to 11th spot in the league, having garnered 10 points from seven games. West Brom sit in 15th spot with nine points to show for their efforts in seven games.

West Bromwich vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 47 occasions in the past. Millwall have 20 wins to their name, West Brom were victorious in 15 previous games while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in April 2023.

West Brom have won just one of the last eight head-to-head games, losing four games in this run.

Millwall are without an away win against West Brom in over two decades, with their last win at the Hawthorns coming in the 2001-02 season.

Seven of West Brom's eight games in all competitions this season have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing at least three goals.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

West Bromwich vs Millwall Prediction

West Brom's inconsistent start to the season has left them in the lower reaches of the table rather than ideally competing for the playoff spots. A major cause for concern for Carlos Corberan's side has been an inability to build on leads, having capitulated when they were ahead against Watford and Leeds United.

Millwall have rebounded in recent weeks, with two wins and a draw from their last four games, in contrast to the preceding three-game losing sequence. However, they have historically struggled on this ground and risk being usurped in the table by their hosts if they lose this game.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Millwall

West Bromwich vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals