West Bromwich vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Hawthorns for an EFL Championship matchday 11 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Birmingham City in the West Midlands derby before the international break. They took the lead through John Swift's early strike but Juninho Bacuna and Dion Sanderson scored first-half goals to put the Blues 2-1 ahead at the break. Gary Gardner stepped off the bench to wrap the game up with an 87th-minute strike.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, also surrendered the lead in a 3-1 defeat on home turf against Swansea City. Luke Cundle broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 18th minute but second-half goals from Jerry Yates, Oliver Cooper and Josh Key helped the Swans to turn the game around.

The defeat left the Pilgrims in 18th spot in the table, having garnered 11 points from as many games. West Brom are 11th with 16 points to show for their efforts in 11 matches.

West Bromwich vs Plymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. Plymouth Argyle lead 14-13.

This will be their first competitive meeting in 13 years, with their last clash coming in February 2010 when West Brom claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Five of Plymouth Argyle's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

West Brom's defeat to Birmingham halted a five-game unbeaten run (three wins).

Plymouth are yet to win a league game on their travels this season (three losses, two draws).

West Brom opened the scoring in each of their last three games, with the opening goal coming before the 14th minute.

West Bromwich vs Plymouth Prediction

West Brom were in the playoff spot prior to their defeat before the international break. Carlos Corberan will be looking for an immediate response from his side to keep pace with the top six.

Plymouth have arguably exceeded expectations so far following their return to the Championship after a 13-year absence. They currently hold a three-point advantage over the relegation zone and could bolster that gap with a win here.

We are backing West Brom to get back to winning ways with a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Plymouth

West Bromwich vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals