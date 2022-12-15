West Bromwich vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 23 clash on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts continued their recent resurgence with a 2-1 comeback win at Sunderland on Monday. Amad Diallo put the Black Cats ahead in the 19th minute, but Daryl Dike's impressive second-half cameo — assisting Tom Rogic's equaliser and scoring the winner — sunk Sunderland.

Rotherham, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Bristol City. Wes Harding's early own goal put the visitors ahead, before Joe Williams and Cameron Pring put gloss on the scoreline.

The defeat saw the Millers drop to 18th in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 22 games. West Brom are level on points with them having a game less but are one spot higher due to goal difference.

West Bromwich vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 13 previous occasions. West Brom have been vastly superior with eight wins to Rotherham's two.

Their most recent meeting in April 2019 saw West Brom claim a 2-1 home win.

Rotherham have managed just one win in their last eight league games, losing five. They have just two away wins this season.

West Brom are on a four-game winning run in the league, conceding once from the spot.

West Brom have led at half-time in just two of their 11 Championship home games this season.

Four of Rotherham's last five league games saw both teams score.

West Bromwich vs Rotherham Prediction

West Brom's impressive run of form has seen them steer clear of the relegation zone, with their defence playing a big role in their four-game winning run.

The Baggies will look to keep that run going with another win against a struggling Rotherham side that have plummeted down the standings in recent weeks.

West Brom should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Rotherham United

West Bromwich vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

