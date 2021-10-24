West Ham 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs player ratings as Michail Antonio wins London derby for the Hammers | Premier League 2021-22

West Ham United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Premier League to pile more London derby misery on them.

Michail Antonio scored the only goal of the game in the second-half as the Hammers climbed up to fourth in the league table.

The home side, despite only 34% possession and making almost half as many passes as Spurs, were the more industrious side.

Tottenham, meanwhile, missed two chances in the opening stanza through Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, who saw a goal-bound header saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

However, their overall performance was subdued, and they also failed to muster a single effort on target in the second-half.

A fourth defeat of the campaign in nine games for Nuno Santo, whose job is now firmly on the line.

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris - 7.5/10

The Tottenham custodian couldn't do anything about Antonio's strike. He was generally good in goal, making some important interventions to frustrate the Hammers.

Emerson - 6/10

Pablo Fornals kept him busy in defense and while Emerson was alright, it severely negated his attacking threat.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

He dealt well with Antonio for much of the game but lost him a couple of times. Still a good defensive presence, making five interceptions too.

Eric Dier - 7/10

He came to Romero's help at times in dealing with Antonio and put up his best performance in a long time. Dier made three clearances, four interceptions and won five of his seven aerial duels.

Sergio Reguilon - 6.5/10

Reguilon looked dangerous attacking-wise, but struggled in his own half, with Jarrod Bowen asking questions of him. It was also his sloppy play which resulted in the decisive corner that led to the goal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

Following back-to-back good performances, the Dane had a tough outing here. His passes were sloppy and struggled to cope in midfield.

Oliver Skipp - 7/10

The youngster covered a lot of ground while defending, and blocked one shot too, but came up short when looking to get forward.

Lucas Moura - 4/10

Misplaced his passes, lost way more ground duels than he won, and lost possession a staggering total of 25 times. To say that the Brazilian had an awful game would be a gross understatement.

Tanguy Ndombele - 6/10

He was fouled inside the area by Zouma in the first-half which should've been a penalty. Had the referee given it, it would've been the only notable contribution from him as Ndombele offered no great shakes otherwise.

Heung-min Son - 7.5/10

The brightest spark in an otherwise insipid squad, Son was the source of everything good coming from Tottenham today. He created some excellent chances, both from open play as well as set-pieces.

Harry Kane - 5/10

Another lackluster game for the beleaguered Tottenham ace, who drew a blank once more. He saw a goal-bound header parried away by Lukasz Fabianski, which was about as close as he got to scoring today. He was also at fault for the goal as he didn't create enough pressure on Antonio.

Substitutes

Bryan Gil - 6.5/10

He had too little time to make any impact but showed his impressive passing range.

Giovani Lo Celso - 5/10

Lo Celso came about the same time as Gil but struggled to get involved.

Steven Bergwijn - N/A

The Dutchman was called on with less than 60 seconds remaining.

