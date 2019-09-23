West Ham 2-0 Manchester United: Twitter reacts as the Red Devils suffer defeat against the Hammers

Manchester United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium as West Ham United consigned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to yet another loss away from home.

The Red Devils have not enjoyed an away victory since February and have won only two of their last eleven games in the Premier League.

Andriy Yarmolenko secured the lead for the hosts with a goal right before the interval, and Aaron Cresswell converted a fine 25-yard free-kick six minutes from time to help the Hammers to their fourth win in 21 games against the league's top six clubs.

Manchester United, who were already without Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, ended the game without a regular striker as Marcus Rashford was forced off with a groin problem in the second half.

Rashford's injury adds to the growing crisis at Old Trafford as the likes of Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly are also out due to injuries.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer told reporters,

"We lost here last year, it's always a difficult ground to go to and we hoped to do better than we did. We hope for better.

"But the key moments they grasped and we didn't. I have to say, two fantastic finishes from two left feet. We just didn't take the chances when we had them.

"Of course, when you lose a game you're disappointed. It's a game that can go both ways, as you expect away from home in the Premier League.

"It's a good group to work with, they're determined. Sometimes along the road you hit some bumps, some highs and lows, this group is determined and they have desire. It's a good atmosphere in the dressing room and they've got their focus right."

A win for Manchester United would have helped them move to third place in the league table, but the loss leaves them at eighth place, while West Ham are fifth in the standings.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the game:

Feels like it says a lot about the consistency of Manchester United's inadequacy that them being convincingly beaten by West Ham only makes third of four games on Match of the Day — James Benge (@jamesbenge) September 22, 2019

This Man United side isn’t worthy of the Premier League! #WHUMUN — Prettygirlswag (@IceTwitts) September 22, 2019

Man United have spent £880million since 2013 💰



Today, they ended their 2-0 loss to West Ham with Jesse Lingard as striker 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DHCAetOAHz — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) September 22, 2019

Man United and West Ham having a “who’s attack is less effective competition”



And somehow Everton are winning — Andy Castell (@AJ3) September 22, 2019

FT: West Ham 2-0 Man United



Ole’s at the wheel 😶 pic.twitter.com/EIgMdT9RAM — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 22, 2019

West Ham just saved the Whole World from noise Pollution. — вιℓℓ. (@stillBiIl) September 22, 2019

📊| Manuel Pellegrini becomes the first manager to beat 4 different Man United managers in the Premier League.



✅ Moyes

✅ Van Gaal

✅ Mourinho

✅ Ole at the wheel pic.twitter.com/Ed7Jy5Vm8p — City Chief (@City_Chief) September 22, 2019

Defeat at West Ham reaffirms everything you knew about United. Squad thin in midfield and up front. Don't create enough chances or score enough goals. There will be more days like this before it gets better. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 22, 2019

Man United won’t even finish in the top 10. — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) September 22, 2019

Should've beaten Bournemouth.

Should've drawn to Palace.

Should've beaten West Ham.

Should've beaten Arsenal.



9 points lost. — Jude (@jude_avfc) September 22, 2019

Man United Fans Waiting For Young, lingard, Mata And Ole To Come Back #WHUMUN #OleOut pic.twitter.com/U9vJp0FWC1 — 🅹🆄🆂🆃🅳🅾🅸🆃9🅹🅰❁ #BBNaija (@justdoit9ja_) September 22, 2019