West Ham 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Bukayo Saka misses a penalty in a disappointing result | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal were held to a exciting 2-2 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, April 16.

The Gunners entered this contest having won four of their last five league outings. Their last game was a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Liverpool - a game in which Mikel Arteta's side led 2-0 for the majority of the 90 minutes. However, having avoided a late defeat, Arsenal were raring to go and win to maintain their title charge.

Arteta named a strong lineup for this game but Oleksandr Zinchenko missed out due to a groin strain and was replaced by Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal @Arsenal Here’s how we line up to face West Ham…



Tierney starts at the back

🤙

Nketiah returns to the squad Here’s how we line up to face West Ham…Tierney starts at the back Gabriel Jesus leads the lineNketiah returns to the squad 📝 Here’s how we line up to face West Ham…💪 Tierney starts at the back🤙 Gabriel Jesus leads the line📞 Nketiah returns to the squad https://t.co/05b9FRa9h6

Arsenal made a great start to the game as they pushed West Ham onto the back foot right from the first minute. Wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli used wide areas smartly as they looked to play passes into the box.

The visitors raced into an early lead after seven minutes as Benjamin White assisted Gabriel Jesus to make it 1-0. Martin Odegaard volleyed home from close-range just three minutes later as Martinelli bagged an assist.

West Ham were barely allowed to build any momentum as the Gunners' defenders did well to thwart their advances. However, they were given a way back into the game against the run of play as Lucas Paqueta was fouled in the box and Said Benrahma stepped up to make it 2-1 after 33 minutes.

Despite putting together some good moves, neither team could score another before the break as Arsenal led 2-1.

Squawka Live @Squawka_Live



xG: 1.29-1.64

Shots: 9-4

Shots on target: 2-2

Big chances: 1-2

Touches in opp. box: 14-9

Possession: 26%-74%



All to play for in the second half.



#WHUARS HT: West Ham 1-2 ArsenalxG: 1.29-1.64Shots: 9-4Shots on target: 2-2Big chances: 1-2Touches in opp. box: 14-9Possession: 26%-74%All to play for in the second half. HT: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal xG: 1.29-1.64Shots: 9-4Shots on target: 2-2Big chances: 1-2Touches in opp. box: 14-9Possession: 26%-74%All to play for in the second half. #WHUARS

Arsenal made a decent start to the second period and had a chance to restore their two-goal lead just seven minutes after the restart. Michail Antonio handled the ball in the box and the referee awarded a penalty. Bukayo Saka stepped up but fired his shot off-target as the score remained at 2-1. West Ham then equalized at the other end just two minutes later as Jarrod Bowen scored with a lovely volley.

Arteta made multiple attacking changes as he decided to set the Gunners up to go for the win in the final quarter of an hour. They created chances and arrived in the box on a couple of occasions but failed to test Lukasz Fabianski in goal. West Ham did well to hold on as they looked content with a hard-earned point. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

On that note, let's take a look at how Arsenal's players fared.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Ramsdale had a decent game as he made one save and punched the ball clear once. He also played four long balls.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White looked sharp on the right flank and often ventured forward when the opportunity presented itself. He bagged an assist for the Gunners' opening goal. White also won five duels, making three clearances and one tackle.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Holding made a decent start to the game and did well in defense. However, he often broke the Gunners' pattern of play and risked losing the ball as he tried something different.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel made a solid start to the game but conceded a penalty midway through the first period, which allowed West Ham a way back into the game. He won 11 duels, making nine clearances, four tackles and one block.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney was solid at the back and covered tremendous distances to mark the opponents. He won two duels, making two clearances, two tackles and one block.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey had a good game in midfield as he contributed on both the offensive and defensive ends but was booked in the first half. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy and won three duels.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Xhaka had a decent game in the middle of the park as he distributed the ball well. He won eight of his nine duels, making one clearance, one block and one interception.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Odegaard scored a delightful volley to make it 2-0 to Arsenal after 10 minutes. He won four duels, making two blocks and one clearance. He also played one key pass and five long balls.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka made a bright start to the game and held the ball up well on the right flank before playing it to his teammates. However, he missed a penalty in the second period and it seemed to affect his output in the game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli made a lovely start to the contest and provided an assist for his team's second goal. He played three key passes, two crosses and two long balls. He attempted two shots and hit the target once.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus continued his streak of finding the back of the net as he opened the scoring in the seventh minute. He was booked for a foul late in the first half. He won eight duels, making one interception and one tackle.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard came on and helped Arsenal keep the ball for longer spells as they looked for a late winner.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho replaced Jesus in the second period and played well.

Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson & Edward Nketiah - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant ratings.

Poll : 0 votes