West Ham 3-1 Manchester United: 3 talking points

Anderson was superb for the Hammers

Manchester United came into this match at the back of the Carabao Cup defeat in midweek against Derby, whereas West Ham won their respective midweek match 8-0 and was high in confidence after the last weekend goalless draw against Chelsea. Jose Mourinho needed a win to shut down rumors about fallout with Paul Pogba in the training ground while his counterpart Manuel Pellegrini looked to keep their three-game unbeaten run going.

West Ham started the game with confidence, and within six minutes they took the lead through Felipe Anderson. The Hammers were seeing more of the ball and controlled the game at their pace. United came very close to level it up, but Lukaku's header hit the side of the post.

In a short spell in half, the Red Devils created a couple of chances of their own, but it was mostly dominated by West Ham who doubled their lead just before the halftime break when Yarmolenko's shot took a wicked deflection of Victor Lindelof giving De Gea no chance in goal. It was an eminently satisfactory half for the Hammers and a pretty chaotic one for the Red Devils.

West Ham started the second half as they did in the first, pressing United from the word go and pushed them back. Rashford's introduction upped the tempo for Manchester United who started to put more balls inside the West Ham box. Fellaini came close to reduce the lead, but Fabianski saved brilliantly to deny him.

But United got their goal from a corner by Luke Shaw which Rashford brilliantly finished from a tight angle. However, West Ham got their lead back within a few minutes through Marco Arnautovic. Then on, West Ham kept better hold of the ball and didn't allow United any more passage back to the game.

United suffered their joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign, and Jose Mourinho would have a lot to answer for this performance. Here the three talking points from the game.

#3 Lack of intent from Jose Mourinho's side

Martial was poor and looked careless often with the ball

The onus was on Jose Mourinho and Manchester United to get back to winning ways against the side they have a pretty good record. But from the word go, there was a lack of intent from the United players and within six minutes they conceded. United sat back from the start of the game allowing West Ham to dictate the play.

It got worse before the break when the Hammers doubled their lead giving Jose Mourinho more worries. The Red Devils looked poor in possession, in combination, and with their crosses. United did threaten to come back in the second half, but a Marco Arnautovic's goal ensured there was no way back for a lackluster United.

