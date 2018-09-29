West Ham 3-1 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi

West Ham players celebrate Anderson's early opener to set the tone against United

Goals from Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic and a Victor Lindelof own goal were enough for West Ham to claim their second Premier League win of the campaign in style, against an out-of-sorts Manchester United side who struggled and deserved to lose at the Olympic Stadium.

Much of the pre-match build-up centred on Jose Mourinho's public argument with star midfielder Paul Pogba in training earlier this week. The World Cup winner started as usual here, as part of a midfield trio in a 5-3-2 formation deployed by the visitors.

However, he and his attacking teammates were unable to stop United from succumbing to their worst league start in 29 years. With that in mind, here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:

#5 Flop: Scott McTominay

McTominay struggled in an unfamiliar position against West Ham

Performances like these do not bode well for promising youngsters eager to earn senior opportunities in England's top-flight, particularly when they are being played out of position.

McTominay started here as part of United's central defensive trio, alongside captain Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof. Although you should be cautious with criticism in situations like this, he looked precisely what he was; a midfielder playing in defence. Mourinho was testing his versatility and post-match, revealed that he was genuinely impressed with the attitude shown - suggesting he was the best of all three, which wasn't hard given their defensive frailties in truth.

However, it's even clearer that the Scotland international would really benefit from earning valuable minutes every week in the Championship. He played the Hammers' attack onside for their opener and struggled to cope with the relentless nature of their attacking moves. As highly-rated as he seems under the Portuguese, it's very unlikely he'll be playing there again anytime soon.

