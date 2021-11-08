West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Hammers end Liverpool's long unbeaten run | Premier League 2021-22

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League to end The Reds' 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

An own goal from Alisson in the fourth minute put West Ham in front. Trent Alexander-Arnold levelled proceedings with a sublime free-kick minutes before the break. However, in a wobbly second half for The Reds, Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma scored to make it 3-1 with 16 minutes to go.

Divock Origi reduced the deficit. Sadio Mane, who had a quiet game, had a golden opportunity to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser, but headed his effort just wide off the post.

With the defeat, their first of the season, Liverpool squandered a chance to close the gap on leaders Chelsea. They now fall to fourth place, behind West Ham.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 6/10

He accidentally palmed Fornals' corner into his own net for West Ham's opener. But he had no choice for either of their goals after the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

It was another excellent game for Liverpool's talismanic right-back, who forced the issue with his trademark runs and pristine crosses. He also equalised for Liverpool in the first half with a sensational free-kick. That was his 45th goal contribution in the Premier League, a joint-record by a Liverpool defender.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe twitter.com/OptaJoe/status… OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Six of Trent Alexander-Arnold's nine Premier League goals for Liverpool have been struck from outside the box. Of the 51 players with as many or more goals in the competition for the club, only Xabi Alonso (79% - 11/14) scored a higher ratio from outside the area. Sweet. 6 - Six of Trent Alexander-Arnold's nine Premier League goals for Liverpool have been struck from outside the box. Of the 51 players with as many or more goals in the competition for the club, only Xabi Alonso (79% - 11/14) scored a higher ratio from outside the area. Sweet. https://t.co/PohJKjb3uv 45 - Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal was his 45th Premier League goal involvement for Liverpool (nine goals, 36 assists), the joint-most by any defender for the club in the competition, level with John Arne Riise (21 goals, 24 assists). Pinpoint. #WHULIV 45 - Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal was his 45th Premier League goal involvement for Liverpool (nine goals, 36 assists), the joint-most by any defender for the club in the competition, level with John Arne Riise (21 goals, 24 assists). Pinpoint. #WHULIV twitter.com/OptaJoe/status…

Joel Matip - 6/10

He was good for an hour or so, covering spaces and throwing his weight around in midfield.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

The big man was pivotal in Liverpool's defence. He frustrated The Hammers with his timely interventions, including a stunning block to deny Jarrod Bowen late on. But in counter-attacks, Van Dijk fell short.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

His start to the match was lively, making some quick runs down the flanks and crosses inside the area. But Robertson soon fizzled out as the game wore on.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

He was very much in the thick of things during the first half. He passed the ball around well and got into some good positions, although he went missing during West Ham's second goal.

Fabinho - 7.5/10

He was good as usual, holding Liverpool together in the second half when Liverpool seemed to be all over the place.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

He was not at the same level as he was against Atletico Madrid. But Chamberlain still put up a good performance, looking tidy and effective on the ball.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5/10

His work rate was exemplary, making a lot of runs and winning the free-kick which Alexander-Arnold converted. Having scored in ten consecutive games, the Egyptian ace is now without a goal in three across competitions.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

The striker dropped back a few times to regain possession, and pushed his side forward, but he was never a direct threat.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

The Senegalese ace looked off right from the beginning, and didn't help out when not in possession. He missed a glorious chance to equalise in stoppage time by dragging his header wide.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against West Ham United

Divock Origi - 7/10

He had a brilliant touch and excellent finish for Liverpool's second goal.

Thiago Alcantara - 6/10

He saw a shot blocked late on, and didn't do much else.

Takumi Minamino - 6.5/10

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Japanese international completed all of his passes in the limited time as he pushed for The Reds' elusive equaliser.

Edited by Bhargav