West Ham 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners Player Ratings as Arsenal mount a brilliant comeback | Premier League 2020-2021

Arsenal mounted a great comeback against West Ham, coming back from three goals down to tie their Premier League match 3-3.

West Ham scored thrice within the opening 32 minutes to dent Arsenal's chances of taking anything away from the game. Jesse Lingard opened the scoring for the hosts. Further goals from Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek extended West Ham's lead to three.

Arsenal pulled one back when Soucek scored an own goal just before half-time. The Gunners forced another own goal, this time from Craig Dawson, to reduce the deficit to one. Alexander Lacazette then scored in the dying minutes of the game to force a share of the spoils.

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Arsenal players in the game.

Bernd Leno - 5/10

Bernd Leno had a night to forget. The German goalkeeper was at fault for West Ham's second goal of the night, as he could have done much better to keep out Jarred Bowen's attempt. However, he could have done little about the other two.

Kieran Tierney - 6/10

Kieran Tierney looked shaky defensively in the early phases of the game. But he grew more confident as the game progressed. He provided a great outlet ofr Arsenal moving higher up the pitch as he ran up and down the pitch relentlessly.

Pablo Mari - 6/10

Pablo Mari had a mixed night at the back for Arsenal. The Spaniard looked uncomfortable when in possession. But the 27-year-old made up for his shakiness with his resilience. He won eight duels, made three clearances and recovered possession four times for his side.

David Luiz - 5/10

David Luiz endured a difficult night. The Brazilian looked sluggish at the back. Moreover, he was also responsible for Lingard's opener on the night, as he failed to gauge Michail Antonio's pass to the former Manchester United player.

Calum Chambers - 7.5/10

Calum Chambers had quite an impactful outing. The 26-year-old was brilliant both offensively as well as defensively.

Chambers was quite vital to Arsenal mounting a comeback. He was highly involved in the first two goals scored by his side. The defender was a menace going forward as well, pinning in great passes throughout the game.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Granit Xhaka had a decent game,but left a lot to be desired. The Swiss international combined well with Thomas Partey in midfield but failed to create anything substantial going forward.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Thomas Partey did all the dirty work for Mikel Arteta's side in the centre of the park. The former Atletico Madrid star made 14 recoveries for the Londoners. Moreover, Partey completed the most passes (80) in the game.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka was pretty good for the visitors but could have done better with his finishing. Had he finished better, he could have singlehandedly turned the game on its head. Apart from his finishing, he had a decent outing.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Martin Odegaard put in an impressive display. The Real Madrid loanee was all over the place for the Gunners. The Norwegian unlocked tight spaces with his vision and was key to Arsenal's second goal of the night. Odegaard won six duels, completed four dribbles and made two recoveries in the game.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - 6.5/10

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang started on the right flank but had to switch to the left following his struggles. The Gabon international found it difficult to arrive in goal scoring positions or create something substantial for his fellow teammates to latch onto.

Alexandre Lacazette - 8.5/10

Alexandre Lacazette was brilliant for Arsenal. He was involved in everything, from dropping deep and linking up with his mates to providing the end product. The Frenchman scored Arsenal's equaliser to complete a superb comeback.

Ratings of Arsenal Substitutes

Emile Smith-Rowe - 6/10

Emile Smith-Rowe did well to link up his teammates in midfield. The youngster eased the process of transitioning up front for Arsenal as well.

Nicolas Pepe - 7.5/10

Nicolas Pepe made a great impact for Arsenal after coming on in the 74th minute. The 25-year-old set up an inch perfect ball for Lacazette's equaliser.

Gabriel Martinelli - N/A

He came on too late to earn a rating.