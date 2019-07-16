Premier League Transfer News: West Ham agree stunning £45 million deal for Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 131 // 16 Jul 2019, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastien Haller looks set to join the Hammers

What's the story?

West Ham United in recent hours have agreed a stunning £45 million deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of French striker Sebastien Haller, the German club have announced on their official website.

Eintracht have officially announced that the 24 year-old striker will travel to London to undergo his medical with the Hammers and the deal is only a formality, should the Frenchman complete his medical without any hiccups.

In case you didn't know...

The Hammers have courted Haller since the commencement of the transfer window and seem to have finally got their man, after being locked in negotiations with the Bundesliga club for a number of weeks now.

Haller's acquisition comes as a massive boost for Manuel Pellegrini, as they continue to make fantastic moves in the transfer market.

The London club signed highly rated Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals earlier this summer and with the acquisition of Haller, their squad has no gaping holes despite Marko Arnautovic's move to China.

The heart of the matter

Haller's transfer fee will amount to £45 million and the Frenchman is set to join Felipe Anderson as the club's record signing, who joined last summer from Lazio in the Serie A.

Haller had an outstanding season in the German top-flight, scoring 15 goals and registering 9 assists in the Bundesliga as Frankfurt went on to secure Europa League football for next season.

Alongside Luka Jovic, Haller made himself known to the rest of Europe with stellar performances throughout the season as the pair were among the most sought-after strikers in world football.

His Serbian strike partner joined record European Champions Real Madrid earlier in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £60 million and with Haller's exit, Frankfurt have lost two of their best players from last season.

Advertisement

What's next?

With Haller's signing, West Ham have a fantastic team for the forthcoming season and Pellegrini will have European football firmly in his sights.

The likes of Leicester City and Everton have already strengthened but the Hammers have a Premier League winning manager at the helm, which could work to their advantage.