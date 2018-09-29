West Ham trounce Manchester United to compound Jose Mourinho's woes

Nab Malek FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 41 // 29 Sep 2018, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An absolutely spineless performance from Manchester United Football Club saw West Ham run them ragged, running out 3 -1 winners at the London Stadium. United started the game poorly giving the ball away cheaply in all areas of the pitch.

They didn't place any pressure on any of the West Ham players and Mark Noble and Declan Rice were given tons of time on the ball. United made Noble and Rice look like Iniesta and Xavi. It is clearly visible that the United players have had enough of their manager as they looked lethargic and didn't give any effort in salvaging a result. Mourinho set his team up poorly, playing a formation that just didn't work and he persisted with it for the majority of the game. The United players didn't know what their defensive roles were and the centre-backs were all over the place.

Manchester United had Eric Bailly on the bench, but Mourinho picked Scott McTominay who looked really uncomfortable in that position which is understandable as he is naturally a midfielder. But there was no hunger and desire from the United players as the West Ham players ran circles around them.

You can't take any credit away from West Ham though as it must be said they were terrific. They won all the 50/50s and really pressed United well.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are really in a mess as this is now their 4th defeat in all competitions this season and we are still in September! There is clearly no stability in this club and you can see it getting worse. There was a lack of intent from United whereas their counterparts showed great desire in trying to win the ball back and push forward.

Jose Mourinho's negative tactics have cost his side again in this match. A really disgraceful performance from the Red Devils and they now face Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

This is Manchester United's worst start to a season since 1989-1990.