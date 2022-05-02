West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as defenders Gabriel and Holding score to send them into top-four | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal secured an all-important 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, May 1 in the Premier League. The result saw them climb to fourth place in the table with 63 points.

The Gunners entered this London Derby on the back of an important 3-1 win over Manchester United on 23 April. Seeing their neighbors Tottenham Hotspur win 3-1 against Leicester City earlier in the day ought to have buoyed them to do well.

West Ham, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their European semi-final on 28 April. If they fail to finish in the top seven in the league, a win in the Europa League will be the only way to qualify for Europe next season.

Arsenal started the game nervously, failing to pass the ball through the Hammers' midfield. They played several sideways and backwards passes early in the game as they slowly found their feet. They were without Ben White (injury) for the game, but Takehiro Tomiyasu started his first game since January.

West Ham pressurized the Arsenal midfield and backline as Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice led their charge forward. They came close midway through the second half as Manuel Lanzini attempted a shot. However, Rob Holding threw himself at the effort and blocked it. He soon became Arsenal's hero as he headed in from Bukayo Saka's corner to put Arsenal up 1-0.

However, the Gunners only looked confident and solid for five minutes after going up. After their confidence started to wear down, West Ham capitalized on it and pressed forward.

Their persistence paid off at the stroke of half-time as they found a crucial equalizer. Vladimir Coufal played the ball to Bowen, who applied the finishing touches to make it 1-1. Nuno Tavares' positioning was questionable in the build-up.

There was no time to play after the hosts' goal and the sides went into the break at 1-1.

Both sides began the second half as they ended the first. High intensity play dominated the early exchanges as both West Ham and Arsenal looked to gain control over the game.

Saka had an irresponsible moment as he let his emotions get the better of him. After being dribbled past by Bowen, he stuck out a foot that brought his counterpart down and he was booked.

A few minutes later, Bowen found himself dashing towards goal and was seemingly hacked down by Ramsdale. However, referee Mike Dean pulled play back and instead booked the Hammers winger for simulation.

Arsenal looked livelier as Saka sent in another corner into the box that West Ham did not deal with adequately. It fell to Gabriel Martinelli who lifted it towards the back post where his namesake Gabriel Magalhaes nodded in to make it 2-1 after 54 minutes.

David Moyes brought on Michail Antonio in a bid to cause more problems down Arsenal's left-hand side, which had shown some cracks earlier in the game. Tomas Soucek was also brought on to provide the hosts with an aerial threat in the box. However, they failed to threaten as the Gunners sat deep in a low block.

Eddie Nketiah had a lively end to the game as he was involved in a melee with Declan Rice and saw himself get booked for interfering with play. His antics helped the Gunners chip away at the added time as they held on to secure the 2-1 win. The result saw Arsenal leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur once again and rise to fourth place in the league table, two points above their fierce rivals.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings from tonight's game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale made one key save in the first half and one in the second half to keep the Hammers at bay. The custodian gave Arsenal fans a tense moment as he came rushing out of his box to challenge Bowen. However, the latter was booked for simulation instead after the come-together.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

The Japanese started his first game since returning from a calf injury. He looked solid at the back for Arsenal, using his body well to thwart opposition advances. He made three tackles and three clearances before being subbed off after what appeared to be a recurrence of his injury.

Rob Holding - 8.5/10

Holding replaced White in Arsenal's XI. He made a crucial block in the first half to keep the Hammers at bay. He scored a thumping header to put his side 1-0 up after 38 minutes. He made seven clearances, blocked three shots and made two tackles. He also won all eight of his duels in a commanding performance.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel looked shaky in defense and was involved in moments of confusion with Tavares on Arsenal's left side. The pair were stranded in no man's land as West Ham equalized on the stroke of half-time. He made up for his mishap in the first half with a powerful headed goal in the second half to make it 2-1.

Nuno Tavares - 6.5/10

Tavares was at his chaotic best, looking lively in attack and shaky in defense. He made a positioning error that allowed West Ham an easy route back into the game on the stroke of half-time to make it 1-1. Tavares made two clearances and two interceptions and won four of his nine duels.

Mohamed Elneny - 6.5/10

Elneny looked decent in the Gunners' midfield after his third consecutive start alongside Xhaka.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka made a composed start to the game, distributing the ball well and holding his own in the center of the park.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Saka started the game slowly but soon started getting more involved. He provided the assist for Holding's goal from a well-taken corner. He had one shot on target, won six of his nine duels and played two key passes in an impressive outing. He was booked for a tackle on Bowen and was substituted later on.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

The Norwegian was not part of the proceedings for the majority of the first half. However, he showed moments of brilliance which helped his side progress the ball as the clock ticked on.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

The Brazilian looked a bit off the pace as he struggled to get involved in Arsenal's attacking play. However, as the game opened up in the second half, he looked dangerous. Martinelli provided the assist for Arsenal's second goal.

Eddie Nketiah - 7.5/10

Nketiah continued to show his importance as the Gunners' frontman. He led the press and was the most threatening among the front three, winning the ball high up the pitch and attempting several shots. He received a late booking for interfering with play unfairly. He attempted four shots on target, had one shot blocked and one off target.

Substitutes

Cedric Soares - 6.5/10

Cedric came on late in the second-half to replace the injured Tomiyasu. He won one aerial duel and made one clearance.

Emile Smith Rowe & Albert Sambi Lokonga - N/A

They came on late in the second half and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

