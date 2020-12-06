West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils extend remarkable away run | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United came from behind to win a fifth successive away game in the Premier League on Saturday. Goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford secured a 3-1 win for the Red Devils over West Ham.

This latest comeback win, which is becoming something of a Manchester United trademark this season, sees them clamber up to fourth in the table with 10 games played. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now just two points off the top.

Interestingly, it was the home side that started the game in impressive fashion, as they went into the half time break leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tomas Soucek. The Czech midfielder tapped in Declan Rice’s flick-on from close range in the 38th minute.

Despite enjoying more of the possession, the visitors were lucky to be facing just the single-goal deficit at the break. West Ham created some gaping spaces in the Manchester United defence, but failed to make the most of several extremely presentable chances.

Manchester United threw on Bruno Fernandes and Rashford straight from kick-off in the second half. Their introduction seemed to breathe new life into the Red Devils, who began their now-customary comeback in away fixtures with a superb long-range strike from Pogba in the 65th minute.

Greenwood then completed the turnaround just three minutes later with an equally impressive finish. The young forward controlled Alex Telles’ cross before volleying home on the turn to give Manchester United the lead.

Rashford had the chance to send his side further clear four minutes after that, but only managed to hit the post after being released by a precise through-ball from Fernandes. However, finding himself in a similar position in the 78th minute, the young Englishman made no mistake as he made it 3-1 with a chipped finish.

In response, West Ham did force a few good saves from Dean Henderson in the Manchester United goal. They looked to mount a comeback of their own, but were left disappointed as the visitors went home with the three points.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from an engaging fixture between Manchester United and West Ham at the London Stadium.

#1 The Premier League welcomes fans back into stadiums

This fixture saw fans back in the stadium for the first time this season

After a couple of months of no football followed by several more months of football behind closed doors, this fixture at the London Stadium finally marked the return of fans to the stadiums in Premier League fixtures.

The atmosphere at London Stadium is building! We're so glad to see you back here with us 🙌#WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/FzhMeTo3BL — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 5, 2020

And in typical fashion, the normally passionate West Ham faithful were in good voice. They cheered on every forward move by their team while never missing an opportunity to jeer the opposition, and added an element to the matchday experience that had been sorely missed and impossible to replicate in the interval.

Unfortunately for the West Ham supporters watching their side from the stands, an encouraging first-half display fell to pieces in the second as their side suffered a disappointing defeat in this encounter.

Certain Premier League clubs have been allowed to have fans back in the stands, while others have been forced to wait a bit longer under the tiered system in place in England.

It will be interesting to see the impact that in-person support has on in-game dynamics, and whether home advantage will be more pronounced going forward.

#2 One eye on the Champions League for Manchester United

With RB Leipzig on the horizon, Solskjaer was forced to rotate his side for this game

Despite starting their UEFA Champions League campaign off with impressive wins against Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig, Manchester United find themselves in the unenviable position of needing at least a point against the German side to progress into the Round of 16.

Advertisement

As such, with a trip to Germany looming on the horizon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced into making four changes to the side that lost to PSG in their previous fixture.

While Dean Henderson deputised in goal for David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek accompanied Scott McTominay in a rejigged midfield. Mason Greenwood returned to the forward line. A notable absentee from the traveling squad was Fred, who suffered the ignominy of being sent off in the PSG fixture.

Joining De Gea on the Manchester United bench were Marcus Rashford and talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Solskjaer cited niggles as the reason for leaving them on the bench, and expressed hope that he would not have to use them in this game.

Unfortunately for the Manchester United manager, the services of both Fernandes and Rashford were needed to be utilised straight after the half time break. The away side found themselves a goal down, and struggling to find room to create meaningful opportunities to get back into the game.

Since the changes proved to be the catalyst that inspired a Manchester United comeback win, it is unlikely that Solskjaer would be too put out by being forced to use his star attackers.