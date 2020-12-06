West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United: Red Devils Player Ratings after another stunning second-half comeback | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium after a superb second-half comeback akin to the one at Southampton last week.

Thomas Soucek gave West Ham a deserved lead in the first half, when they were much the better side and could easily have been more than one goal ahead.

Sebastian Haller missed a sensational opportunity when he slipped after going past goalkeeper Dean Henderson. In the second half, Jarrod Bowen also missed a great chance in front of an open net after being set up by Vladimir Coufal.

United equalized through a sensational Paul Pogba strike from distance, after he was set up by Bruno Fernandes. There was some controversy over whether Henderson's pass to Fernandes had gone out of play before curling back in.

But there were no doubts about the goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, as United won their ninth straight away game in the league.

Here's how each player fared for Manchester United.

Manchester United Player Ratings

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Dean Henderson - 7/10

He made a couple of superb saves in the game, including one early to deny Pablo Fornals. He sprung well to his left to stop a late free-kick from Aaron Cresswell as well.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Wan-Bissaka had an excellent game defensively. He made a critical intervention to prevent Bowen from putting West Ham up 2-0 with a sensational sliding tackle.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Lindelof did decently against Haller for most of the game, denying the West Ham striker any space to operate in.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

Maguire's distribution out of the back was excellent, as he kept finding the United forwards in space especially in the second half.

Alex Telles - 6/10

Telles made a mistake for the West Ham goal, as he allowed Soucek to run off him. But he made amends in the second half with the assist for Greenwood's goal.

Scott McTominay - 5/10

In the first half, McTominay was lazy and poor in possession. He couldn't get a hold of Declan Rice, as West Ham were dominant in midfield before the interval. After the break, the arrival of Fernandes gave him a lot more breathing space.

Paul Pogba - 7/10

Until he scored, he actually had a poor game. But that goal was such an important one, both in this game, and in the context of Pogba's Manchester United career.

Donny van de Beek - 5/10

Van de Beek was taken off at half-time after a first half in which he really could not impact proceedings. However, that was not really his fault, given that Manchester United never really managed to carry possession into the areas that the Dutchman was occupying.

Mason Greenwood - 7/10

What a goal from Greenwood, and a much-needed one for him, personally. The first touch created the goal for him, as he took all the pace off the pass from Telles and set himself up to drive a left-footed finish past Fabianski.

Anthony Martial - 4/10

This was another disappointing game for Martial. He didn't manage to get past Balbuena throughout the game and couldn't link-up with the other players around him.

Edinson Cavani - 5/10

It was a tad harsh that Cavani got substituted at half-time, given that he got no service at all when he was on the pitch.

Substitutes

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Manchester United look a different side with Fernandes on the pitch. Once again, he was the difference maker, as West Ham fell a few yards deeper after he came on.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford took his goal superbly after an outstanding pass from Mata. His pace and the threat of Fernandes finding him with his passes were the difference-makers in this game for Manchester United.

Juan Mata - 7/10

Mata played the last 30 minutes and picked up a superb assist after a perfectly weighted first-time pass to Rashford.