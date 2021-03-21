West Ham United 3-3 Arsenal : 5 talking points as Gunners produce stunning comeback | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal pulled off a comeback for the ages, coming back from 3-0 down against West Ham to salvage a 3-3 draw at the Olympic Stadium. The Hammers missed the chance to go level with fourth-placed Chelsea, while Arsenal go above Aston Villa to ninth in the Premier League table.

West Ham began the game in superb fashion, barely letting Arsenal get a kick in the opening ten minutes. Jesse Lingard underlined the Hammers' dominance in the 16th minute, lashing the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Lingard caught the Gunners' defense unawares a minute later, quickly taking a free-kick that Jarrod Bowen smashed in at Bernd Leno's near post. Tomas Soucek made it a scarcely believable 3-0 scoreline for David Moyes' side in the 32nd minute, prodding the ball into the net from Michail Antonio's goal-bound header.

Arsenal finally woke from their slumber in the 38th minute, with Alexandre Lacazette lashing home Calum Chambers' cross off of Tomas Soucek's foot into the net. Bukayo Saka spurned a couple of chances to reduce arrears, as the Gunners went into the break 3-1 behind.

Arsenal nearly scored once play resumed, with Lacazette watching in agony as his chip over Fabianski was cleared off the line by Issa Diop. They made their dominance pay in the 61st minute, with Craig Dawson turning in Calum Chambers' cross into his own net to make it 3-2.

West Ham then spurned three great chances to increase their lead as Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and Michail Antonio's wayward finishing rescued Arsenal. They were left to rue things as Arsenal equalized in the 82nd minute, as Lacazette powered in a far-post header from Nicolas Pepe's cross.

Both sides labored to score the winner in the final minutes, but there was no more drama to come as the game finished 3-3.

On that note, here are the major talking points from a thrilling game:

#1 A Premier League classic for the ages

Advertisement

Lacazette scores to make it 3-3

Where do you even begin with that?

It was a game that could have easily finished 6-6 and that's no exaggeration. Both sides were left with conflicting emotions when the final whistle blew as they could have easily won and lost the game.

3 - This was the third Premier League game this season in which a team has led by 3+ goals and failed to win (also West Brom 3-3 Chelsea and Tottenham 3-3 West Ham); the only other Premier League campaign to see three such instances is 2010-11. Comebacks. pic.twitter.com/EL0YNha8Fy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

West Ham were left to rue Michail Antonio's miss from a yard out, while Arsenal will reflect on Bukayo Saka missing a one-on-one and Lacazette having a shot cleared off the line.

Advertisement

It was an amazing 90 minutes of football, with both managers on tenterhooks as they could not predict what their respective sides would come up with. This season of the Premier League has come up with its fair share of crazy games, and it's such a pity the fans aren't there to witness it.

#2 Jesse Lingard is a man reborn

Jesse Lingard scored and created a goal for West Ham

Arsenal. Jesse Lingard in form.

There was only ever going to be one result. The Manchester United loanee reserves his best performances for the Gunners and it was no different today, scoring his fifth goal in his last seven games against Arsenal.

It's not just Arsenal that Lingard has been tormenting, though - he's arguably the most in-form player in the league right now. It's a far cry from the player who managed fewer goals in his last two years for Manchester United than in his nascent West Ham career.

Most @premierleague goals + assists since Jesse Lingard's @WestHam debut:



𝟳 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱

6 Gabriel Jesus

6 Riyad Mahrez

6 Harry Kane

6 Gareth Bale

6 Ilkay Gundogan

6 Kelechi Iheanacho pic.twitter.com/YRehLURipj — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 21, 2021

If he keeps this up, Lingard won't just be looking at an England recall - West Ham could very well be playing in the UEFA Champions League.

1 / 2 NEXT