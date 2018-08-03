West Ham United and Crystal Palace agree on a deal for star midfielder

Kouyate possibly on his way out of West Ham

What's the matter?

Crystal Palace has done an amazing job in the transfer market so far and the Eagles are far from being done with the summer transfer window.

Palace boss, Roy Hodgson, has mapped out a good plan and the Palace board are doing everything they can to make his requests happen.

Crystal Palace are in dire need of midfielders and West Ham midfielder, Cheikhou Kouyate is the latest arrival to the club.

In case you didn't know...

Crystal Palace signed Schalke midfielder, Max Meyer, on a three year deal on Thursday and this deal has turned heads.

Meyer was courted by almost all the top clubs in the world. The best part about this deal was that the German international midfielder was available on a Bosman free transfer.

The 22-year-old midfielder created havoc at Schalke towards the end of last season where he called out Schalke's director and publicly slated for the way he was being treated after he told the club that he would not be renewing with them.

Meyer did make unrealistic demands as he is now on 170k a week deal at Selhurst Park. That figure would have surely put off many clubs in the world. The good thing about this move is that Meyer will be a regular starter for the Eagles.

The heart of the matter is

Crystal Palace lost two of their starting midfielders at the start of the transfer window. Ruben Loftus-Cheek left Selhurst Park after his loan ended and went back to his parent club, Chelsea. Yohan Cabaye has also departed the club and has joined the UAE league.

Having lost two-star players, it only makes sense that they replace them with really good players and that is exactly what they will be doing if they sign Kouyate. The midfielder is surely not part of Pellegrini's plans and has done himself a whole lot of good by moving to Palace.

What's next?

Roy Hodgson could really look to aim a lot higher with a very good squad involving max Meyer and Kouyate. This will be a very tense season in the premier league.