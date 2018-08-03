Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Ham United and Crystal Palace agree on a deal for star midfielder

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.66K   //    03 Aug 2018, 03:06 IST

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League
Kouyate possibly on his way out of West Ham

What's the matter?

Crystal Palace has done an amazing job in the transfer market so far and the Eagles are far from being done with the summer transfer window.

Palace boss, Roy Hodgson, has mapped out a good plan and the Palace board are doing everything they can to make his requests happen.

Crystal Palace are in dire need of midfielders and West Ham midfielder, Cheikhou Kouyate is the latest arrival to the club.

In case you didn't know...

Crystal Palace signed Schalke midfielder, Max Meyer, on a three year deal on Thursday and this deal has turned heads.

Meyer was courted by almost all the top clubs in the world. The best part about this deal was that the German international midfielder was available on a Bosman free transfer.

The 22-year-old midfielder created havoc at Schalke towards the end of last season where he called out Schalke's director and publicly slated for the way he was being treated after he told the club that he would not be renewing with them.

Meyer did make unrealistic demands as he is now on 170k a week deal at Selhurst Park. That figure would have surely put off many clubs in the world. The good thing about this move is that Meyer will be a regular starter for the Eagles.

The heart of the matter is

Crystal Palace lost two of their starting midfielders at the start of the transfer window. Ruben Loftus-Cheek left Selhurst Park after his loan ended and went back to his parent club, Chelsea. Yohan Cabaye has also departed the club and has joined the UAE league.

Having lost two-star players, it only makes sense that they replace them with really good players and that is exactly what they will be doing if they sign Kouyate. The midfielder is surely not part of Pellegrini's plans and has done himself a whole lot of good by moving to Palace.

Video:

What's next?

Roy Hodgson could really look to aim a lot higher with a very good squad involving max Meyer and Kouyate. This will be a very tense season in the premier league.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United Crystal Palace Max Meyer Cheikhou Kouyaté EPL Transfer News Leisure Reading
Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 most loyal footballers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top 5 January deadline day signings
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
4 players West Ham United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players who may join Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham this...
RELATED STORY
West Ham - What will be their story for 2018-19? 
RELATED STORY
Why West Ham United pose a threat to Premier League elites 
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Manchester United against...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who need to leave their teams...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 budget defenders 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us