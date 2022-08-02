How West Ham United could line up during the 2022-23 season

West Ham United have made remarkable progress under David Moyes over the last two seasons. They finished seventh in the league last term, qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Hammers also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League during the 2021-22 season.

The Hammers will look to build on that progress next season and are currently working on bringing reinforcements to the squad. They have signed Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Patrick Kelly, Alphonse Areola and Gianluca Scamacca so far.

Based on the players West Ham have signed and are expected to sign in the coming weeks, here's how they can line up during the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper - Lukasz Fabiański

The Poland international enjoyed yet another excellent season with West Ham. He played 37 league games last season, registering eight clean sheets.

Fabianski will compete with new signing Alphonse Areola to keep the gloves for the Hammers next season.

Right back - Vladimir Coufal

The Czech Republic international played a key role in the Hammers' seventh-place finish last term. He played 28 league games during the 2021-22 season, assisting two goals. Coufal is expected to keep his place in the starting XI during the forthcoming season.

Centre-back - Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma enjoyed a decent debut season at the London Stadium last term. He featured in 24 league games during the 2021-22 season, registering one goal and five clean sheets. Zouma averaged 0.7 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 3.8 clearances per 90, according to WhoScored.

Centre-back - Nayef Aguerd

West Ham spent a whopping transfer fee of £30 million (via Sky Sports) to sign Nayef Aguerd from Rennes earlier this transfer window. The Morocco international enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 season in Ligue 1, registering two goals and 12 clean sheets in 31 appearances.

Aguerd is expected to partner Zouma at the heart of the Hammers during the 2022-23 season.

Left-back - Aaron Cresswell

The England international has been a consistent performer for the London outfit since joining from Ipswich Town in 2014. He played 31 Premier League games during the 2021-22 season, registering two goals and three assists. Cresswell will share game time with Arthur Masuaku at left-back next season.

Central midfielder - Declan Rice

Captain Declan Rice is among the most talented midfielders of his generation. The Hammers have appointed him as their new captain following the retirement of Mark Noble.

Rice was arguably the London outfit's top performer during the 2021-22 season. He played 36 league games last term, registering one goal and four assists. Rice was named the 2021-22's West Ham United 'Player of the Season' and was also included in the UEFA Europa League 'Team of the Season'.

Central Midfield - Amadou Onana

The Belgium international has established himself as among the most promising midfielders in Ligue 1 following his breakthrough 2021-22 season with Lille. The 20-year-old played 32 league games last term, scoring one goal.

According to GiveMeSport, Onana wants to join the Hammers in this transfer window. The London club have recently tabled a bid worth £32.3 million to bring him to the London Stadium.

Attacking midfielder - Manuel Lanzini

The Argentina international made 29 Premier League appearances for David Moyes’ side last season, registering five goals and three assists to his name. He will be the Hammers' chief creator during the 2022-23 season.

Right winger - Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has been a revelation since joining West Ham United from Hull City in the January window of 2020. He played 36 PL games last season, scoring 12 and assisting 10 goals.

The England international was named the 2021-22's West Ham United Players' 'Player of the Year'. He will look to continue his fine form during the upcoming season.

Left winger - Said Benrahma

The Algeria international enjoyed a decent campaign at the London Stadium last term, scoring eight goals and assisting six more in 32 league appearances. He is expected to occupy the left-wing spot for the London outfit next season.

Striker - Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham United signed Gianluca Smamacca for £35.5 million from Sassuolo earlier this transfer window. The Italy international enjoyed a breakthrough 2021-22 season in Serie A, scoring 16 goals in 36 appearances.

Scamacca is expected to spearhead the Hammers' attack during the 2022-23 season.

