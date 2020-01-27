West Ham United v Liverpool prediction, playing 11, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool will look to continue to their unbeaten run against West Ham

Liverpool travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United, as they aim to take another step towards winning the Premier League title at the end of the season. The Reds have been relentless in their pursuit of domestic glory and take on a hapless Hammers side who've won just one game since David Moyes returned for his second spell as manager.

Jurgen Klopp's side, however, are coming on the back of a disappointing result in the FA Cup, as Shrewsbury Town rallied back from 2 goals behind to salvage a 2-2 draw in a stunning second half in the West Midlands. The Reds are 16 points ahead of Manchester City in second place and will look to capitalize on their game in hand to extend the gap to 19 in the Premier League summit, which would give them a virtually unassailable lead at the top of the table.

West Ham United v Liverpool Head-to-Head

The corresponding fixture ended 1-1 last season, a result that seemingly handed Manchester City the initiative in the title race. Liverpool have scored 4 goals in 4 of their last 5 meetings with West Ham, conceding just 2 goals in the same period.

West Ham form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-D

West Ham United v Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without the services of Sadio Mane, as the Senegalese international hobbled off with a hamstring injury against Wolves in their previous league encounter. Although there is no official time frame regarding his return, the 27-year-old is expected to miss a minimum of 3 games, with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi in contention to replace him in the starting XI.

James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are close to returning to full fitness but the duo are expected to be missing once again, with Adam Lallana set to return to the matchday squad after a brief illness.

Injuries: James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Ham United v Liverpool Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

West Ham United v Liverpool Prediction

West Ham are in a torrid run of form and Liverpool are expected to have too much in their locker for them. The Hammers are agonisingly close to the relegation zone and their misery could be compounded if results go against them in the coming weeks. Despite Mane's injury absence, the Reds are expected to register a comfortable victory.

Verdict - West Ham United 0-2 Liverpool