West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Gunners secured a crucial 3-1 victory against Liverpool in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The Hammers slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 72 out of the 150 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 37 victories.

West Ham United won the reverse fixture against Arsenal by a 2-0 margin last year and could complete a Premier League double over the Gunners for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 15 matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2019.

West Ham United have defeated Arsenal twice this season and could secure three victories against them in a single campaign for the first time since the 1924-25 season.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in the Premier League.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have fought hard to remain in the title race and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in the coming weeks. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have played instrumental roles in the Gunners' fortunes this season and will need to shoulder plenty of responsibility yet again on Sunday.

West Ham United are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but are not at their best at the moment. Arsenal are in better form in the Premier League and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Arsenal

West Ham United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes