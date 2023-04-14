West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Gunners were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Liverpool in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers edged Fulham to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 72 out of the 147 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 35 victories.

West Ham United have won only two of their last 29 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin at home in 2019.

Arsenal have lost only three of their last 26 matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League and have won nine of their last 14 such games.

Arsenal have won eight Premier League games after conceding the first goal against West Ham United and also won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 margin in a similar manner.

Arsenal have won all their five London away derbies in the Premier League this season and have scored 11 goals in these matches.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been exceptional under Mikel Arteta this season and are the frontrunners to win the Premier League title. The Gunners slipped up against Liverpool last week and will look to make amends at the London Stadium.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record against the current league leaders. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Arsenal

West Ham United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

