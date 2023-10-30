West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2023

West Ham United will entertain London-based rivals Arsenal at the London Stadium in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Both teams recorded 1-0 away wins in the previous round. The Hammers defeated Lincoln City thanks to Tomáš Souček's 70th-minute strike. The Gunners sealed their place in the round of 16 as Reiss Nelson's eighth-minute goal proved to be the difference against London rivals Brentford.

The hosts head into the match in poor form, having suffered consecutive defeats in their last three games in all competitions. They fell to a 1-0 home loss to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, failing to score for the first time this season.

The visitors, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions. On Saturday, they registered a 5-0 home triumph over Sheffield United, which was their biggest win of the season thus far. Eddie Nketiah, who was deputizing for the injured Gabriel Jesus, bagged a hat-trick while Fábio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu added goals late in the second half.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 148 times in all competitions since 1906. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their East London rivals with 72 wins to their name. The hosts have less than half the number of wins as the Gunners in this fixture, 35, and 41 games have ended in draws.

West Ham United are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering three defeats. They have conceded nine times while scoring just four times in that period.

Arsenal have suffered just one defeat this season, with that loss coming against away at Lens in the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts are winless in their last eight meetings against the visitors, suffering six defeats. In all competitions, they have picked up just two wins in their last 32 games, dating back to 2007.

They have met just thrice in the Carabao Cup, with the visitors enjoying a 2-1 lead in wins.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction

The Hammers failed to score for the first time in their home loss to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday and will look to bounce back to goalscoring ways.

David Moyes has a clean bill of health heading into the match, so the Scottish manager will look to make some changes to his starting XI as he looks to break a four-game winless run.

The Gunners have kept four clean sheets in their seven away games this season. They have scored at least two goals in 13 of their last 15 away matches against West Ham in all competitions and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

They are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 away meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites. Mikel Arteta remains without the services of Jurriën Timber, Thomas Partey, and Gabriel Jesus through injuries.

He is likely to make some changes to the starting XI that won 5-0 on Saturday in the Premier League. Arsenal have enough squad depth to field a strong squad for the match and, considering their current form, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal

West Ham United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Leandro Trossard to score or assist any time - Yes