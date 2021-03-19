West Ham United vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will face top-four hopefuls West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday in what could be an entertaining London derby.

David Moyes’ side have been this season’s surprise team in the top half of the table and find themselves just three points off the top four spots.

The Hammers have a game in hand and could go level on points with Chelsea if they manage to beat Arsenal.

The Gunners, on the other hand, still harbor hopes of finishing in the top four. However, it looks like they will need an alternative route to secure Champions League football.

Arsenal are 10 points off the top four spots, and will perhaps look to finish as high as possible and win the Europa League this season.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Head-to-head

West Ham are in a decent run of form heading into the fixture, but their record against Arsenal is pretty poor.

The Hammers have won just eight meetings between the two teams, while Arsenal have won four times as many games (32). Nine games have ended as draws.

West Ham United form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Arsenal form guide: W-D-W-W-L

West Ham United vs Arsenal Team News

West Ham United

The Hammers will be without Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko for their clash against Arsenal.

David Moyes said that Pablo Fornals is improving, so he could be assessed late ahead of the game to see if he can make the squad.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko

Doubtful: Pablo Fornals

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Neither Bukayo Saka nor Willian were part of the squad against Olympiacos on Thursday. Their involvement against West Ham on Sunday is in doubt.

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka, Willian

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

West Ham Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard; Michail Antonio

Arsenal Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Alexandre Lacazette

West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction

It’s likely to be a closely-fought encounter between the two London clubs. Unlike Arsenal, West Ham have punched above their weight this season. That could continue as Arsenal recover from a grueling Thursday night tie in the Europa League.

We expect West Ham to surprise Arsenal with a narrow victory over the Gunners.

Score prediction: West Ham United 1-0 Arsenal