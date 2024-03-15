West Ham United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

West Ham United will entertain Aston Villa at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league games and were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley last week. Second-half goals from Lucas Paquetá and Danny Ings helped them come back from two goals down.

They bounced back with a win in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, recording a 5-0 home triumph over Freiburg, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen scored in the first half, Aaron Cresswell added the third goal in the 52nd minute, and Mohammed Kudus bagged an eight-minute brace. It was their biggest win in a UEFA-affiliated competition, and they'll look to build on that form.

Aston Villa lost 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in their previous league outing and bounced back with a 4-0 win in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League against Ajax. Ollie Watkins scored in the first half, while Leon Bailey, Jhon Durán, and Moussa Diaby added goals 21 minutes apart in the second half.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 119 times across all competitions thus far, with their first meeting dating back to 1913 in the FA Cup. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a 45-39 lead in wins and 35 games ending in draws.

Aston Villa registered a 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October, which was their first win against the capital club since 2015.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, with four games ending in draws.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in away games in 2024, recording four wins and keeping five clean sheets.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Prediction

The Hammers returned to winning ways after two games on Thursday, scoring five goals for the first time this season, and will look to continue that form. After being winless in their first six Premier League games in 2024, they have won two of their last three games.

They have just one win in their five league games at home this year, conceding 10 goals in their last three games, which is cause for concern. Emerson Palmieri was not fit enough to start against Freiburg on Thursday and faces a late fitness test. David Moyes will look to make a couple of changes to the starting XI.

The Villans returned to winning and goalscoring ways after two games on Thursday, recording a comfortable 4-0 home win over Ajax. They are unbeaten in away games this year and have lost just one of their last 12 away games in all competitions.

Unai Emery might have to do without top-scorer Ollie Watkins, who picked up a knee injury against Ajax. Jacob Ramsey is also not back to full fitness and is unlikely to travel to London.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Aston Villa

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist any time - Yes