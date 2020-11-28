West Ham United vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United have looked formidable of late and they will be keen to kick on in the same vein as they host Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Tuesday night. The Hammers have only lost once in their last seven games and that was a 2-0 loss against Liverpool.

They take on Aston Villa on the back off successive wins against Fulham and Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Dean Smith's men who started the season so well have suffered three defeats in their last four and will want to get back to winning ways as the take a trip to London.

Back at the London Stadium in 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 days! 👊@JackGrealish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JnhswEcwlK — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 27, 2020

Their last London trip was quite fruitful as they beat Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates. West Ham are currently eighth on the Premier League table right below their Monday opponents. However, Aston Villa have a game in hand.

Aston Villa are, however, winless in their last five away games and West Ham have lost jus once in their last eight games against Villa. This one has all the makings of a proper Premier League entertainer.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head to Head

West Ham United and Aston Villa have squared off a total of 112 times. West Ham won 40 of those games while Aston Villa have won 38. 34 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides clashed was in July and they played out a 1-1 draw.

West Ham United form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Aston Villa form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Team News

David Moyes faces a selection challenge as Michail Antonio is available again. But Sebastian Haller is in very good form as well and it would be a bummer if the latter were to miss out after performing so well. But Moyes is likely to not rush Antonio and field Haller instead.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Michail Antonio

Suspensions: None

Ross Barkley is the latest entrant to Aston Villa's injury list. Wesley Moraes, Engels and Guilebert are all sidelined as well for Villa.

Injuries: Ross Barkley, Wesley Moraes, Engels and Guilebert

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena, Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastian Haller, Pablo Fornals

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, Targett, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Trezeguet, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Prediction

We think this is going to be a tightly contested affair and it's really hard to pick a winner.

Match prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Aston Villa