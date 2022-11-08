West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2022

West Ham United will host Blackburn Rovers at the London Stadium on Wednesday night in another round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a sluggish Premier League campaign and currently find themselves just two points above the drop zone. They were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Crystal Palace in their last game and will now hope for better luck in the domestic cup this week.

West Ham faced Manchester United at this stage of the cup competition last season, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford and will hope for victory here as well.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and will fancy themselves promotion contenders as the midpoint of the season approaches. They opened their Carabao Cup campaign with a 4-0 win over Hartlepool United back in August before picking up a 2-1 comeback win over Bradford City in the second round.

The visitors last made it this far in the Carabao Cup back in the 2018-19 campaign and will be looking to go even further this season.

West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 108 meetings between West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers. The hosts have won 43 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to December 2005.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Three of the Hammers' four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Six of the Rovers' eight league defeats this season have come away from home.

West Ham have scored at least one goal in their last eight home matches across all competitions.

West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

West Ham have lost two of their last three games across all competitions after losing just one of their eight games prior. They have, however, won six of their last seven home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Wednesday's game.

Blackburn Rovers have won five of their last six games and will head into the midweek clash in good form. They are, however, coming up against a top Premier League side and could see defeat here.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

