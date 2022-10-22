West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bournemouth lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side at the London Stadium on Monday.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The Hammers suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good record against Bournemouth and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's four victories.

West Ham United won their previous Premier League game against Bournemouth in 2020 and have never lost a match against the Cherries under David Moyes.

In their first spell in the Premier League from 2015 to 2020, Bournemouth won 15 points against West Ham United - more than any other opponent during this period.

West Ham United have won their last five Premier League games played on Mondays and have never won six games in a row played on a specific day in the competition.

Bournemouth have won only one of their last six Premier League games played on a Monday but did win their previous such match against Crystal Palace in 2018.

After a winless run of six Premier League games at the London Stadium, West Ham United have won their last two home games in the competition.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction

West Ham United have improved after a slow start to the season and are beginning to find their feet under David Moyes. The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca have shown glimpses of their potential and will be intent on making a mark this weekend.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. West Ham United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Bournemouth

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes