West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

West Ham United will invite Bournemouth to London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. The Hammers are in 16th place in the standings, though they have a 14-point lead over 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

The visitors have dropped to 10th place in the league table and have just a four-point lead over 12th-placed Crystal Palace.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three league outings. They met Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday and resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 1-0 away loss, failing to score for the second time in three games.

The Cherries have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five league games. After a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City last week in the FA Cup, they suffered another 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Wednesday. Evanilson halved the deficit in the 67th minute, four minutes after they had a penalty overturned by VAR.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 21 times in all competitions. The Hammers have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. The visitors have got the better of the capital club four times, and eight games have ended in draws.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the Cherries. The reverse fixture in December ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth have lost just one of their last 10 away games in all competitions. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 away games.

West Ham United have seen conclusive results in their last six Premier League home games, recording two wins. They have failed to score in the other four games.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine games. They have failed to score in four games in that period while keeping two clean sheets.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Hammers have failed to score in two of their last three league games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have lost three of their last four home games and have also failed to score in these defeats.

Michail Antonio is a confirmed absentee with a lower leg injury. Crysencio Summerville will also miss this match with a thigh injury. Mohammed Kudus is back in light training and faces a late fitness test. Jean-Clair Todibo and Vladimír Coufal were unused substitutes last week and might get the nod to start.

The Cherries have suffered three consecutive 2-1 losses, though all defeats were registered at home. They have lost just one of their last nine Premier League away games, scoring 23 goals. They are winless against the hosts since 2019, which is a cause for concern.

Enes Unal and Luis Sinisterra are long-term absentees, while this match comes too soon for Marcus Tavernier. Justin Kluivert is in contention to start, while Julian Araujo is a major doubt.

Three of the last four meetings between them have ended with a scoreline of 1-1, and considering their current form, another draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Bournemouth

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

