West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2024

West Ham United and Bournemouth return to action in the Premier League when they lock horns at the London Stadium on Thursday.

The Cherries turned in a five-star performance in their FA Cup clash against Swansea City last time out and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

West Ham United were denied their first win of the year last time out when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Prior to that, David Moyes’ side fell to a shock 1-0 loss against Bristol City in the FA Cup on January 16 which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 35 points from 21 matches, West Ham United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth picked up their biggest win of the season last Thursday when they thrashed Swansea City 5-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Andoni Iraola’s side now turn their sights to the Premier League, where they are on a two-game losing run, having picked up six wins and one draw in the seven games preceding this run.

Having turned their fortunes around in November, Bournemouth are now on course for a top-half finish as they sit 12th in the table with 25 points from 20 matches.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, West Ham United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bournemouth have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against the Cherries, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in January 2019.

Bournemouth have won all but one of their last six away matches, with a 3-1 loss at Tottenham on New Year’s Eve being the exception.

Moyes’ men are unbeaten in their last nine home games across all competitions, picking up six wins and three draws since October’s 1-0 loss to Everton.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Buoyed by their cup victory, Bournemouth will head into Thursday’s clash with sky-high confidence.

The Cherries are on a solid run of form in the league and we fancy them troubling the hosts who have struggled to get going since the turn of the year.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Bournemouth

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of West Ham’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)