West Ham United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Brentford take on David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at the London Stadium on Monday.

West Ham United vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Hammers slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

West Ham United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 23 out of the 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 20 victories.

West Ham United have conceded at least two goals in each of their five matches against Brentford in the Premier League so far and could equal a record in this regard with a similar performance this weekend.

Brentford and West Ham United have met on only five occasions in the Premier League so far, with Brentford winning all five matches.

West Ham United have lost their last three matches in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in any of these games.

West Ham United have picked up only three points in the Premier League in 2024 - only Burnley have a worse record in this regard in the competition.

West Ham United vs Brentford Prediction

West Ham United have been shockingly poor over the past month and are in urgent need of a resurgence. The Hammers are playing at home this weekend and cannot afford a debacle this week.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent record in this fixture. Both teams are not at their best at the moment and could share the spoils on Monday.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Brentford

West Ham United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes