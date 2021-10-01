West Ham United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2021

West Ham United will look to keep their good run going as they take on an exciting Brentford side on Sunday at the London Stadium.

West Ham United registered their second win of their Europa League campaign in midweek, beating Rapid Vienna 2-0 at home. Declan Rice and Said Benrahma were on target for the Hammers. David Moyes did not shy away from rotating the squad and his players rose to the occasion to deliver a positive result.

West Ham United @WestHam European win. Under the lights. In front of our fans ❤️



Highlights from our 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna ⬇️ European win. Under the lights. In front of our fans ❤️



Highlights from our 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna ⬇️ https://t.co/dSxd3214bc

It's been a good week and a half for Moyes' men. They eliminated Manchester United from the EFL Cup before clinching all three points against Leeds United in second-half stoppage time. The victory against Rapid Vienna made it three wins in a row across all competitions.

They will look to keep that momentum going but Moyes and his players will be well aware of the threat that the newly promoted Brentford side possesses.

Brentford held Liverpool to an exciting 3-3 draw at home last weekend thanks to goals from Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa. Thomas Frank's men don't give up and their direct brand of football has caused plenty of trouble for Premier League teams so far.

The Bees have conceded just one defeat so far and are sitting ninth in the Premier League table with nine points from six games. Their Sunday opponents West Ham United have 11 points from six. The London Stadium is a difficult place to visit but Thomas Frank and co. will be raring to prove a point.

West Ham United vs Brentford Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since their Division 1 encounter in 1993.

This will be the first time that the Hammers will square off against the Bees in the top division of English football. All of their meetings till date have taken place in the second tier.

West Ham United have a poor record when it comes to facing teams for the first time in the top-flight. They have lost all of their last four games against such opponents.

Brentford have conceded just one loss in their last nine London derbies.

West Ham United have been formidable at home. They lost to Manchester United last weekend but they have lost consecutive home matches only once since Moyes took over in January 2020.

West Ham United vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford FC @BrentfordFC



"I am pleased that we have looked very solid and I am convinced that we will look solid again on Sunday. We know it will be tricky with their front four but we go there with knowledge and confidence that we can perform"



#BrentfordFC #WHUBRE 💬 Thomas on Sunday's game"I am pleased that we have looked very solid and I am convinced that we will look solid again on Sunday. We know it will be tricky with their front four but we go there with knowledge and confidence that we can perform" 💬 Thomas on Sunday's game



"I am pleased that we have looked very solid and I am convinced that we will look solid again on Sunday. We know it will be tricky with their front four but we go there with knowledge and confidence that we can perform"



#BrentfordFC #WHUBRE https://t.co/zE6i6HTX1R

The London Stadium is a tough place to go to and come away with points. But Brentford will believe anything is possible, particularly after their 3-3 draw against an in-form Liverpool side.

The Hammers have played some good football so far this season and so have the Bees. Brentford will push West Ham on Sunday and this ought to be nothing short of a thriller.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Brentford

West Ham United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Also Read

Tip 2: Both teams to score - YES

Tip 3: Michail Antonio to score - YES

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Shambhu Ajith

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far