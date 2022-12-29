West Ham United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

West Ham United will entertain local rivals Brentford at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Friday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign on Monday against Arsenal. Said Benrahma opened the scoring from the penalty spot but the league leaders produced a brilliant comeback in the second half to secure a 3-1 win at home.

It was the fourth defeat in a row for the Hammers, who are in 16th place in the league table with 14 points to their name, just one point above the relegation zone.

Brentford resumed their league campaign against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at home on Monday. They took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney but Spurs scored twice in the second half as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. They are undefeated in their last four league games.

West Ham United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times across all competitions, with their first meetings dating back to 1898. The two teams have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a 22-17 lead in wins, and 11 games ending in draws.

They have met just twice in the Premier League thus far, with Brentford recording wins in both home and away games last season.

The Hammers have just one win in their last six meetings against the hosts, with that win coming at home in the League Division 1 in 1993.

No team have played more draws (8) in the Premier League than the visitors while the hosts have suffered more defeats (10) than any other team in the competition.

West Ham have lost their last two home games in the Premier League while the Bees have just one win in their travels this season, with that win coming against Manchester City in November.

West Ham United vs Brentford Prediction

The hosts have struggled in their recent games, losing their last four matches and failing to score in two games in that period. The Hammers have just one win to their name against their western rivals since 1953 and might struggle here.

The visitors have done well in their recent games and also recorded wins in their two league meetings against the hosts last season. With that in mind, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Brentford

West Ham United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Ivan Toney to score anytime - Yes

