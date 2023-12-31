West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2nd 2024

West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion take to the pitch for the first time in 2024 when they square off at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

Having won their last three Premier League outings, the Hammers will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and begin the new year as they mean to go on.

It was another London Derby success for West Ham United as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their final game of 2023.

David Moyes’ men have now won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a humbling 5-1 loss against Liverpool in the EFL Cup being the exception.

With 33 points from 19 matches, West Ham are currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind Tottenham in the European qualification places.

Brighton and Hove Albion, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they stunned Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

Prior to that, Roberto De Zerbi’s men were on a three-game winless run in the league, picking up two draws and losing once in that time.

Brighton have now picked up eight wins from their 19 matches so far while losing five and claiming six draws to collect 30 points and sit eighth in the league standings.

West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 60 meetings between the sides, West Ham United hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Brighton and Hove Albion have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last six away games against West Ham, claiming two wins and four draws since October 2017.

Moyes’ men have won all but one of their last seven home games across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on December 2 being the exception.

Brighton are on a run of three consecutive league games without a win on their travels — claiming just one point from a possible nine — and have picked up just one win in their last seven away matches since late September.

West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

The last four meetings between West Ham and Brighton have produced a combined 14 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the London Stadium.

Moyes’ side have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to kick off the new year with a win.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: West Ham to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 clashes between the teams)