West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to the London Stadium on Sunday to take on West Ham United in the Premier League.

Graham Potter's side have struggled to get results this season, and that sees them in 17th spot in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone.

In their last game, they huffed and puffed before eking out a 1-1 draw against bottom team Sheffield United. Despite playing against ten men for a bulk of that game, Brighton needed a late leveler from Danny Welbeck to come out with a point.

For West Ham, a decent run of form was halted by a reality check at Stamford Bridge last Monday night. Despite giving a decent account of themselves, West Ham were beaten 3-0 thanks to a brace from Tammy Abraham which added to an early goal from Thiago Silva.

"For me, I see a growing team spirit and togetherness throughout the Club – and now, we're just looking to pull that all together. I really do think there’s a harmony around the Club and we can continue to build on that."



🗣 David Moyes — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 23, 2020

The Hammers also drew at home against ten-man Crystal Palace before that, so David Moyes will look at this game as one where his side can regain their form.

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Both West Ham and Brighton have won 18 games each in the 53 previous games these two teams have played against each other.

West Ham United form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Advertisement

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide: D-D-L-L-D

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

The injury to Arthur Masuaku has been a blow for West Ham, as they have had to switch from their 5-4-1 system that worked so well for them before that. For this game though, they are likely to have Michail Antonio available again, even though he is not expected to feature from the start.

Manuel Lanzini also returned to training after a hamstring injury and could be involved in this game.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: Michail Antonio

Suspended: None

Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are long-term injury absentees for Brighton. The Seagulls will also be without Tariq Lamptey, who has a hamstring injury.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Probable XI

West Ham United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Robert Snodgrass, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals; Sebastian Haller

Advertisement

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

We are predicting a narrow win for the Hammers in this game, largely owing to the fact that Brighton are still struggling to find a consistent goal-scorer.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion