West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to the London Stadium on Sunday to take on West Ham United in the Premier League.
Graham Potter's side have struggled to get results this season, and that sees them in 17th spot in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone.
In their last game, they huffed and puffed before eking out a 1-1 draw against bottom team Sheffield United. Despite playing against ten men for a bulk of that game, Brighton needed a late leveler from Danny Welbeck to come out with a point.
For West Ham, a decent run of form was halted by a reality check at Stamford Bridge last Monday night. Despite giving a decent account of themselves, West Ham were beaten 3-0 thanks to a brace from Tammy Abraham which added to an early goal from Thiago Silva.
The Hammers also drew at home against ten-man Crystal Palace before that, so David Moyes will look at this game as one where his side can regain their form.
West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head
Both West Ham and Brighton have won 18 games each in the 53 previous games these two teams have played against each other.
West Ham United form guide: L-D-W-L-W
Brighton and Hove Albion form guide: D-D-L-L-D
West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News
The injury to Arthur Masuaku has been a blow for West Ham, as they have had to switch from their 5-4-1 system that worked so well for them before that. For this game though, they are likely to have Michail Antonio available again, even though he is not expected to feature from the start.
Manuel Lanzini also returned to training after a hamstring injury and could be involved in this game.
Injured: Arthur Masuaku
Doubtful: Michail Antonio
Suspended: None
Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are long-term injury absentees for Brighton. The Seagulls will also be without Tariq Lamptey, who has a hamstring injury.
Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Probable XI
West Ham United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Robert Snodgrass, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals; Sebastian Haller
Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck
West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction
We are predicting a narrow win for the Hammers in this game, largely owing to the fact that Brighton are still struggling to find a consistent goal-scorer.
Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Published 25 Dec 2020, 18:41 IST