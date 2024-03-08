West Ham United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Hammers slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

West Ham United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a slight historical edge over Burnley and have won 40 out of the 95 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 35 victories.

After a run of three defeats on the trot against Burnley in the Premier League, West Ham United are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Burnley have won only two of their last eight matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in July 2020.

West Ham United have won nine out of their last 10 matches at home against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Brentford in 2020.

West Ham United have scored seven goals in their last two Premier League games.

West Ham United vs Burnley Prediction

West Ham United have managed to find their feet this month and are in impressive form going into this game. The Hammers suffered a shock defeat in the Europa League this week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Burnley have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. West Ham United are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 3-1 Burnley

West Ham United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes