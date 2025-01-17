West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace take on West Ham United in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Preview

West Ham United are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers edged Fulham to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Eagles eased past Leicester City by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 26 out of the 69 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 19 victories.

West Ham United won by a 2-0 scoreline at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture in August last year and could complete a league double over Crystal Palace for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League - they have enjoyed a longer such run only against Tottenham Hotspur in the history of the competition.

West Ham United have found the back of the net in each of their last 21 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

West Ham United have a good squad at their disposal and have begun to hit their stride over the past month. Carlos Soler has been impressive for the Hammers and will look to bring his talent to the fore this weekend.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have shown marked improvement in recent weeks. West Ham United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

