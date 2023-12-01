West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United outfit in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Preview

West Ham United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers edged Burnley to an important 2-1 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luton Town last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 25 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 18 victories.

West Ham United lost both their matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League and will be looking to win consecutive such games against the Hammers for the first time since 2015.

Crystal Palace have won only two of their last 16 London derbies in the Premier League since the start of last season but have secured both these victories against West Ham United.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

West Ham United have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Hammers have been surprisingly poor against Crystal Palace at the London Stadium and will need to make amends in this match.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but will be reeling from their shock defeat against Luton Town. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pablo Fornals to score - Yes