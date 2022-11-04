West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

West Ham United are set to play Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over FCSB in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. A brace from Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals and an own goal from Cameroonian centre-back Joyskim Dawa sealed the deal for David Moyes' West Ham United.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton 1-0 in the league. A first-half goal from French striker Odsonne Edouard secured the win for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, West Ham United have won seven games.

Crystal Palace have won five games, while the other eight have ended in draws.

Three players have scored two goals each in the league for West Ham United; Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

Star forward Wilfried Zaha has six goal contributions in the league for Crystal Palace this season.

French striker Odsonne Edouard has five goal contributions in the league so far for Crystal Palace.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

West Ham United are currently 13th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. The Hammers have clearly been a force to be reckoned with under the management of David Moyes. Still, a poor start to their league campaign following heavy summer investment has undoubtedly increased the pressure on the Scotsman.

Big-money signings like Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta are still finding their feet in the English top flight, but have shown glimpses of their capability. Star midfielder Declan Rice remains the club's most important asset, and his performances continue to impress.

David Moyes hasn't won a Premier League away game against Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea after 69 attempts

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, two points ahead of West Ham United, who have played a game more. They impressed last season, with a young side, including Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Tyrick Mitchell, all producing promising performances.

Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC



Patrick Vieira looks ahead to Sunday's away fixture



"Away from home, we need to be more solid and more clinical. We have to improve our away record." Patrick Vieira looks ahead to Sunday's away fixture

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha remains the club's most important player, and the 29-year old has once again been linked with a move away from the club. Juventus and Barcelona are the clubs that have been linked with him this time.

West Ham United to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-0 Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- West Ham United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

