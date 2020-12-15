West Ham United vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United host Crystal Palace in a London derby at the London Stadium on Wednesday night, after both sides picked up impressive results over the weekend.

West Ham played at Elland Road on Friday night, and came back from behind to win 2-1. An early Mateusz Klich penalty had given Leeds the lead in that game, but goals from Thomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna turned the game around for the Hammers.

West Ham are sixth in the Premier League, just five points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

After losing their opening two games convincingly, David Moyes has turned things around for West Ham, who also look a constant threat in front of goal. That was something that couldn't be said of them often in the last few season.

We can confirm that, following the Government’s announcement that London will move into Tier 3 of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday 16 December, supporters will regrettably no longer be able to attend this week’s home Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace at London Stadium. — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 14, 2020

For Crystal Palace, Vicente Guaita earned a valuable point against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with an inspired performance between the sticks.

Jeff Schlupp canceled out Harry Kane's opener in that game, and Guaita had to make two excellent saves late on to rescue the point.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Advertisement

West Ham have beaten Palace on 23 occasions in the 60 games that these clubs have played against each other. Palace have won 21 times, with 16 games ending in draws.

West Ham United form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Crystal Palace form guide: D-W-L-L-W

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Team News

For West Ham, Michail Antonio has a hamstring injury and is ruled out. Arthur Masuaku is also set to miss a few weeks of action. In his absence, Moyes reverted to a traditional back four in the last game against Leeds, and that worked well for them.

Injuries: Michail Antonio, Arthur Masuaku

Suspensions: None

Palace do have some players ruled out through injuries, but none of them are first-team regulars, except maybe Martin Kelly.

Injuries: Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Probable XI

West Ham United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Sebastian Haller

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick va Aanholt; Jeff Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Wilfred Zaha, Christian Benteke

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

With West Ham adding an extra body in attack in this system, there is potential for Wilf Zaha to wreak havoc on the wings.

However, with the likes of Bowen, Benrahma and Fornals, West Ham have formidable counter-attacking prowess. We are sitting on the fence, and calling a draw in this one.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace