West Ham United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Frank Lampard's Everton side at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Hammers suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

West Ham United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against West Ham United and have won 74 out of the 148 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 43 victories.

West Ham United won this corresponding fixture by a 2-1 margin last season and will look for consecutive home league victories against Everton for the first time since 1986.

Everton are looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham United for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Everton have won 28 Premier League games and have scored 89 league goals against West Ham United - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Everton are winless in their last nine Premier League away games in London, with their previous such victory coming against West Ham United in 2021.

West Ham United vs Everton Prediction

West Ham United have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to prove their mettle in the coming weeks. The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Everton have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. West Ham United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Everton

West Ham United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes

