West Ham United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League this week and have a point to prove in this match.

West Ham United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 74 out of the 149 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 44 victories.

West Ham United have won four out of their last six matches against Everton in the Premier League - more victories than they had achieved in the 24 such games preceding this run.

Everton have won a total of 12 matches against West Ham United in the Premier League - more victories than they have achieved against any other opponent in the competition.

Everton have lost a total of 87 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League - more than any other team in the competition.

West Ham United have lost only three of their last 14 home games in the Premier League.

West Ham United vs Everton Prediction

West Ham United have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to step up to the plate this season. Jarrod Bowen has been in impressive form over the past month and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Everton have struggled yet again this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match. West Ham United are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Everton

West Ham United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes