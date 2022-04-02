West Ham United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Everton lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Everton Preview

West Ham United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Hammers suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal season. The Toffees crashed out of the FA Cup quarterfinals after a 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

West Ham United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against West Ham United and have won 73 out of 146 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham's 42 victories.

West Ham United could complete their first league double over Everton for the first time in 49 years with a victory in this fixture.

Everton have lost only one of their last 13 Premier League away games against West Ham United and have won more away games against the Hammers than they have against any other opponent.

West Ham United have lost two of their last three Premier League games - the same number of defeats they had suffered in their nine games preceding this run.

With only six points from their away games, Everton have won fewer points away from home than any other team in the Premier League this season.

Everton are winless in their last nine Premier League games played on a Sunday and have suffered defeat in eight of these matches.

West Ham United vs Everton Prediction

Everton have been in shocking form so far this season and are yet to turn their campaign around under Frank Lampard. The Toffees are only three points clear of the relegation zone and will need a series of impressive performances to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham United have also suffered a slump over the past month and will look to revive their attempt to secure European qualification. The Hammers have been the better team this season and are well-placed to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 3-1 Everton

West Ham United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4 - Michail Antonio to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi