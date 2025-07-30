West Ham United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

West Ham United will square off against Everton at Soldier Field in the Premier League Summer Series on Thursday. Both teams lost their campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here.

West Ham met Manchester United last week and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss. A brace from Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a comfortable two-goal lead, and Jarrod Bowen scored a consolation goal in the 63rd minute.

The Toffees got their campaign underway against Bournemouth and fell to a 3-0 loss. After a goalless first half, they conceded three goals in quick succession after the break. They suffered a second consecutive loss in the preseason without scoring and will look to bounce back.

West Ham United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 153 times in all competitions. The Blues have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 75 wins. The Irons have 45 wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

Their two Premier League meetings last season ended in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Hammers have won just three of their last 13 games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The Toffees are winless in their last four friendly games, scoring just two goals.

The Irons have won just one of their last five friendly games, suffering three defeats. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

The Toffees have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four meetings against West Ham.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five friendlies.

West Ham United vs Everton Prediction

The Irons suffered a narrow loss in their campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the Blues and will look to build on that form.

Edson Álvarez is back with the squad after his commitments with the Mexico national team. New signing Kyle Walker-Peters is in contention to start.

The Toffees have endured a winless run in the preseason thus far, scoring just one goal in three games. They have scored just two goals in their last three meetings against the Hammers and will look to improve upon that record.

David Moyes will likely be without the services of Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, and Michael Keane in this match, which will impact their defensive performance here.

The Hammers have a good recent record against the Blues and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Everton

West Ham United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

